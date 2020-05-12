Haleyville man dies from injuries sustained in Colbert County wreck

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A Haleyville man hospitalized last month after a wreck in Colbert County has died, Alabama State Troopers said Tuesday.

Jack Kemp, 81, died at Huntsville Hospital on Saturday, troopers said.

Kemp was injured in a wreck the morning of April 29 at U.S. Highway 43 and County Road 61, north of Tuscumbia. Troopers said his car was hit by a car driven by a 71-year-old Tuscumbia woman.

Kemp was flown from the scene of the wreck to Huntsville Hospital, where he was until his death May 9.

Troopers did not say what led to the wreck or whether it was still under investigation.