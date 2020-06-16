Hackers confirm that info stolen in Florence cyberattack has been deleted, mayor says

FLORENCE, Ala. — Wednesday marks one week since the City of Florence agreed to pay a nearly $300,000 ransom to hackers after a cyberattack. Florence Mayor Steve Holt said the next step is to rebuild the city’s network.

Mayor Holt said on Friday, his office received word from ransomware gang, DoppelPaymer, that they had accepted the ransom money and that any information obtained was deleted.

Holt said city employees are being asked to be extremely cautious when opening emails.

“Do you know who it’s from and be sure and read the email address and the subject matter—all those things to remind us in rapid-paced daily life to make sure we read everything before we open it,” the mayor said.

Mitchel Moon, UNA’s associate director for digital communications, has worked as a developer for nine years and explained how deceitful ransomware can be. “You’re going to a site that’s made to look really similar to your bank or whomever, and the information that they gather from you, they use for malicious purposes.” Moon said.

In the city’s case, the question remains, can they trust that the hackers will keep their word?

They mayor said advisors contracted to investigate the attack, say yes.

“This is the business they’re in and if they didn’t honor that, even one time, then why would you bother to pay them anything,” the mayor said.

The network isn’t back up 100 percent, however, IT is going through every city department for that rebuilding process.

Mayor Holt said the city will conduct internet safety training so employees will be better prepared to avoid future attacks.