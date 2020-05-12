Gyms and fitness centers across the Shoals reopen under safer-at-home order

THE SHOALS, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey said gyms, athletic facilities, and athletic classes may resume when issuing her amended safer-at-home order.

At-home workouts and live streamed video classes may soon be a thing of the past as gyms and fitness centers reopen their doors. The reopening does come with restrictions, however, and gym owners across the Shoals are taking steps to make sure they meet the requirements.

“Right now, we are laying out the equipment before the client comes in so rather than us usually handing them the weights, we already have them in position,” said Frankie Guerra, owner of No Doubt Lifestyle Coaching and Fitness in Muscle Shoals.

Some facilities are holding off on reopening. In Florence, YMCA of the Shoals CEO Lane Vines said fitness and swimming areas won’t reopen until May 18.

Gator Fitness, which has locations in Sheffield and Florence opened their facility Monday evening at 5 p.m. They’re taking precautions like providing extra sanitizing spray around the facility and stopping towel service for the time being. Staff is also strictly enforcing the six-foot social distance between members.

The gym is currently locking its doors during staffed hours and non-members must make an appointment before entering. When not staffed, they ask that members be mindful of others and remember to stay six feet apart.