LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities confirmed a gun was found on school property Tuesday morning after school officials received a tip.

Rogersville Police Chief Brian Hudson confirmed with News 19 that one student at Lauderdale County High School reported to school staff there was a gun inside another student’s vehicle.

When the principal and school resource officer went to the parking lot to investigate the tip, a 9mm pistol was found.

It was unclear if the firearm was loaded.

Hudson said the 18-year-old whose vehicle the gun was found in has been suspended by the school, but there are no criminal charges at this time.

A police report was filed with the Rogersville Police Department for the incident, Hudson acknowledged.