FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials across the Shoals will be voting on whether or not to join in a project to expand broadband access across the area.

Members of the Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District are hoping to include 10 entities in their project including Colbert County, Lauderdale County, and the University of North Alabama.

Jim Blasingame is a member of the committee leading this project and says their goal is to build a forward-thinking infrastructure owned entirely by the Shoals.

“Right now we’re beholden to Corporate America for our distribution, for our connectivity to the internet. That’s fine, but the maps show that we’re being underserved. We want to fix that,” Blasingame told News 19.

The city of Tuscumbia and Tuscumbia Utilities are expected to vote on joining this district on Monday, April 4. While the city of Florence will hold its vote later in the week on Tuesday after consulting with legal counsel.

According to Blasingame, the first phase of this project should come at little or no risk for the entities that join.