MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – A group is giving away a free turkey to families in need in the Shoals this weekend.

Organizers said they will be at the Muscle Shoals Recreation Center on Gattman Park Drive starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Volunteers say they will bring a turkey out to your vehicle in the parking area on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a limit of one turkey per vehicle.