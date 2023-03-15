FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence held a groundbreaking ceremony for their upcoming drive-through Florence Utilities center on Seville Street, near Cox Creek Parkway.

The new center will have five drive-through lanes and a drop box for Florence Utilities customers, which is significantly larger than the current drive-through they have at Florence City Hall.

Florence mayor Andy Betterton told News 19 that he believes this new center will make the process much easier and more efficient for Florence Utilities customers.

“There’s a lot of business done here on Cox Creek Parkway,” Betterton said. “We feel like it will be very user-friendly, very comfortable for people to come through here.”

Betterton later said that they average around 350 cars per day in their current drive-through.

The new building is set to be done in mid-2024. Until then, business will continue as normal at City Hall in Downtown Florence.