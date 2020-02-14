Greenhill residents dealing with damage after EF-1 tornado hits community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Crews have been working through the night and morning trying to clear and assess damage from Wednesday night’s storms. The extent of that damage was made even more clear in daylight.

Tree damage can be found throughout the Greenhill community in Lauderdale County. A home on the corner of County Roads 144 and 363 was once surrounded by trees but many of them were either uprooted or snapped after a tornado struck the area.

Michelle and Adam Bracey live on County Road 375. They’re stunned by the amount of damage to their property. “It’s just overwhelming,” said Michelle. Part of that damage was caught on surveillance video—recording the exact moment their detached garage was destroyed. Surprisingly, a barn next to the garage suffered very little damage.

While there have been no reported injuries associated with this tornado, a volunteer firefighter from a neighboring department was injured while operating a chainsaw during clean up. “He suffered a laceration to the leg—upper thigh area,” said Greenhill Volunteer Fire Chief Barry Gray. “Got him to the hospital, he received some stitches, and he’s back home and recovering.”

Some Greenhill residents have reported power and water outages. Although the damage is extensive in some areas, they are thankful, saying it could have been worse.

The National Weather Service said the tornado that touched down in Greenhill has been rated an EF-1. They say it produced maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour.