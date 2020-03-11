Grandsons of Shoals musician Ava Aldridge compete in singer-songwriter competition in Nashville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — When you ask what makes the music in the Shoals so special, many will tell you, “there’s something in the water.”

Many singer-songwriter legends are from the area, including Ava Aldridge, who has a star inside the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Aldridge also served on the board of directors and even broke ground on its location in Tuscumbia.

That’s where we met up with her grandsons, brothers Blake Eddy and Dakota Faulkner who are continuing the family business.

“Just trying to follow in those footsteps, big shoes to fill but she’s definitely one of our biggest inspirations,” said Faulkner. The brothers said they also draw inspiration from their mother, Brenda Aldridge who sadly passed away in 2018.

The brothers received national recognition for competing on "Nashville Rising Song,” an open-mic singer-songwriter competition streamed online. Viewers vote on their favorite song via an online poll. "My dad found the contest, he signed us up, and here we are,” Eddy said.

The brothers said they drove to Nashville on a whim and to their surprise, they won.

Monday, March 16 is the semifinal and as they prepare, they have their grandmother’s advice in mind. “Follow your dreams because it can happen,” Eddy said. “No matter how rough the road is to get there, always follow your dreams because you only get one lifetime to do it,” Faulkner added.

The Nashville Rising Song semifinal will be streamed live Monday evening at 7 p.m. To watch and show your support for Eddy and Faulkner, click here.