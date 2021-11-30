Grand jury questions performance of north Alabama coroner

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A grand jury says a north Alabama coroner isn’t fulfilling the duties of his office, including failing to submit blood samples for testing following deaths.

The TimesDaily reports Lauderdale County Coroner George “Butch” Tucker has been summoned to appear before a judge on Jan. 6 to answer allegations from families who claim he neglected the job. He could be impeached.

The grand jury report notes complaints that Tucker sometimes failed to draw blood samples requested by police and also failed to submit blood samples for analysis by the Department of Forensic Sciences.

The report also cited an unnecessary delay in completing a death certificate.

