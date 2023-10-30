MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Single Lock Records is celebrating its 10th anniversary in its spiritual and geographic home of Muscle Shoals with a three-part concert series.

The local label will kick off their celebration with a special evening to honor the legacy of Donnie Fritts, who passed in August 2019. The event will be held on November 11, at Ernest Barber, led by John Paul White.

A show on November 24 at the Shoals Theater will be headlined by the Blind Boys of Alabama, and host a Rock and Roll “Free for All” at the Lava Room. Other performers include The Pollies, Speckled Bird and Caleb Elliott, to name a few.

Below you can find the lineup for each of the three shows that the label will be hosting:

November 11, 7 p.m., Ernest Barber: John Paul White Spooner Oldham The Secret Sisters Billy Swan Andy Baxter Adam Morrow Caleb Elliott Jay Burgess Daniel Crisler Thad Saajid McKenzie Lockhart Duquette Johnston Joe Garner

November 24, 7 p.m., the Shoals Theater: The Blind Boys of Alabama Billy Allen and the Pollies Erin Rae The Kernal The Pine Hill Haints

November 25, 8 p.m., Lava Room: The Pollies Thad Saajid Caleb Elliott Exotic Dangers Duquette Johnston Speckled Bird The Prescriptions



In September, Single Lock was the subject of a 10th-anniversary panel at Americana Fest. There, the label owners, Reed Watson, Ben Tanner and John Paul White talked about some of their highlights and the lessons they’ve learned. They also discussed the past, present and future of Muscle Shoals music.

Earlier this year, Single Lock attended the Grammys, where the Blind Boys of Alabama performed, as well as won Best Americana Performance. To date, the label has earned five Grammy nominations, including Cedric Burnside’s “I Be Trying” winning Best Traditional Blues Album in 2021.

You can purchase tickets to any or all of the three shows by clicking this link.