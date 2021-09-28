Governor Ivey to speak at ‘Evening for Progress’ event in Florence Thursday

FLORENCE, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey is making a trip to The Shoals Thursday to speak at an annual event hosted by the Shoals Chamber of Commerce.

It’s called an Evening for Progress and it gives Chamber members the opportunity to get an idea of what’s going on in the world of politics as it pertains to the Shoals area.

The event is from 6 to 7 p.m. at the historic Shoals Theatre in Florence.

Chamber President Caitlin Holland said they try to have someone from Montgomery speak on what’s happening there, how it impacts The Shoals, and what they can expect in the year to come.

“We did have a lieutenant governor last year, but we’re thrilled to have Kay Ivey come and join us on Thursday,” Holland said. “We know how busy her schedule is; we know what this year has been like for them in Montgomery so we’re particularly grateful that she is choosing to be with us on Thursday evening.”

Holland said Ivey will be the first governor to speak at an Evening for Progress event.