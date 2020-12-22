Gov. Kay Ivey awards $4.18 million to domestic violence support organizations, 2 in the Shoals

FLORENCE, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $4.18 million to organizations that help domestic violence victims. The organizations can be found throughout north and central Alabama.

In Florence, that includes Safeplace and One Place of the Shoals, both of which help victims living in northwest Alabama.

Safeplace is receiving $1.6 million. Those funds will help the organization continue to offer counseling, safety planning, legal assistance, and court advocacy to two shelters and six outreach locations.

One Place is receiving $162,000 to provide professional assistance to domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse victims. One Place board member Angie Hamilton said those services are not possible without funding.

“There’s just a whole variety of services that those VOCA funds provide for victims that we cannot provide without that funding; that funding is very important to us and the victims.”

Both Safeplace and One Place offer those services for free and that funding allows the organizations to continue that mission.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, contact Safeplace or One Place, and in the case of an emergency, call 911.