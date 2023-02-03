MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Governor Kay Ivey announced a $373,500 grant on Friday morning that will be used to improve infrastructure and provide new jobs in Northwest Alabama.

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant is set to be used by the Shoals Economic Development Authority to extend water and sewer services to meet the expansion needs of Dura Automative Systems.

The grant and expansion will allow Dura to hire 30 more workers.

Dura Automotive Systems is located at the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport Industrial Park. The company began production at its Muscle Shoals plant in 2022, and supplies lightweight aluminum closures for electric vehicle batteries produced at the Mercedes Benz battery plant in Bibb County.

“The Shoals, and indeed North Alabama, continues to have great success in growing industry and creating jobs for Alabamians. Overall, Alabama just keeps piling up success story after success story when it comes to the automotive industry, and that is a tribute to local leaders and our capable workforce. I commend Dura Automotive on its growth and look forward its continued success,” said Gov. Ivey.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the ARC program.

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments. Their mission is to “innovate, partner and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.”

According to Gov. Ivey’s office, 37 Alabama counties including Colbert are a part of the ARC region and are eligible for funds.