FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The 26th annual Urban Forestry and Horticulture Conference is being held in Florence.

The conference offered a free pesticide certification course on Thursday, March 17. On March 18 they will have speakers from several career fields discussing different topics including water protection, urban forest design, green industry employment, landscaping trends and fighting climate change.

Joe McPhail from the Florence Tree Commission told News 19 that the information is applicable to people who garden as a hobby as well as professionals.

“This conference is for folks that are interested in all things green,” McPhail said. “It’s a good way for them to learn tips for the trade or for just general gardening around the house. Some people have done it the hard way their entire life when it could be a lot easier.”

The conference programming will run from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will cost $50. It is located at the Cross Point Church of Christ 1350 Cox Creek Parkway in Florence, AL.

The full brochure of speakers and a schedule can be found in the conference brochure here.