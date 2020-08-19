Get counted in the 2020 Census on “Florence Counts Day”

FLORENCE, Ala. — As the 2020 Census continues, the City of Florence wants business owners and managers to help get their employees counted.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, Mayor Steve Holt read a proclamation that Friday, August 21 will be “Florence Counts Day.”

The mayor said he’s following Governor Kay Ivey’s lead with her “Drop Everything and Get Counted” campaign.

“If you’re a business owner or manager, make sure all of your employees take six minutes to just fill out online, by phone, or by printed form your census so that we can get a total complete headcount for our area census,” Mayor Holt said.

Anyone needing additional help with the census can call Florence City Hall at (256) 760-6300 for assistance.