Gattman Park splash pad reopens in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — If you’re looking for a way to cool off this Memorial Day weekend, Muscle Shoals Parks and Recreation has refreshing news.

The splash pad at Gattman Park reopened at 10:00 Friday morning. It’s the first time the splash pad has been open since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Parks and Recreation splash pad supervisor Dawn Woodall said she hopes COVID numbers stay down so the community can continue to enjoy the park and fellowship together.

“We are excited; we feel like the splash pad’s a great asset to our city and hundreds of people enjoy it every summer,” Woodall said.

The splash pad will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. You can even reserve it for private events by calling (256) 386-9270.