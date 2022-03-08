MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – The average price for gas in the Shoals Area is about $4 per gallon. As the war in Ukraine goes on, residents may continue to see the price of gas continue to skyrocket.

Olivia Bradford from the Shoals Chamber of Commerce told News 19 that Shoals residents have the benefit of living in a small city with less traffic and shorter commutes. However, the community is still suffering in other ways.

“We have a lot of truck drivers, a lot of businesses who come here to load up their trucks and make their way to export goods across the state,” Bradford said. “To see those diesel prices at over $5, it’s unnerving.”

The Shoals area relies heavily on local business. Many local business owners said they have not been able to get their goods delivered, which has hurt their profits tremendously. This has forced residents to shop at larger chains for their goods.

“It’s more important now to shop local than ever,” Bradford told News 19.