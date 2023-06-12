COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Colbert County Judge Mitchell Hays has issued a gag order for a controversial case involving a Sheffield man and a police K9, citing an “inordinate amount of coverage from local and state media outlets,” court documents show.

The Sheffield Police Department (SPD) stated that Marvin Long was resisting arrest when the incident happened on the front porch of Long’s home in June 2021.

Body cam footage showed Sheffield Police Officers grabbing an unarmed 53-year-old Long on his porch after a verbal exchange.

“All lawyers participating in the case, their assistants, office associates, staff members, investigators, and employees under their supervision and control are forbidden to take part in interviews for publicity and from making extra-judicial statements about this case from this date until such time as a verdict is returned.” Colbert County Circuit Judge Mitchell Hays

Long’s civil attorney, Harry Daniels, says what led to the exchange and why, is what disturbs him the most.

“What we understand in the video kind of speaks for itself. There was no resistance there. You cannot resist an unlawful arrest, that’s a law,” said Daniels.

The video first shows a verbal exchange between the officers and Long during an unrelated arrest in front of his home. The exchange led to Long holding onto the frame of his front door and then several officers pulled him down.

Long can be heard yelling for help and while officers search him, an officer commands the K9 to bite him.

Daniels told News 19 that the exchange and this type of law enforcement response did not have to happen.

“Mr. Long was a bystander and you can call him a concerned citizen or a nosey neighbor,” Daniels explained. “Nevertheless, he wasn’t breaking any laws and he was subjected to profanity unwarranted action by the police who subsequently came up and ripped him off his porch and had a dog bite him, which he did suffer significant injury.”

Court records show that Long was charged with obstruction and resisting arrest, but was later acquitted of the obstruction charge.

The gag order is “necessary,” the motion states, to ensure a fair trial after the court says it viewed coverage of the case from local and state media outlets.

A jury trial has been scheduled for October 23.