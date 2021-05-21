G.W. Trenholm Primary School recognized as Blue Ribbon School of Excellence

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — G.W. Trenholm Primary School in Tuscumbia celebrated a new accomplishment Friday morning.
The school has been selected as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. Out of four categories, it’s receiving the highest honor as a Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School.
Principal Veronica Bayles said the school had been working for the award since 2019 but the pandemic halted progress.
Winning schools are evaluated on factors like academic achievement, student success, and community partnerships.
“We knew we were doing good work, we just didn’t know how good of work,” Bayles said. “This is like recognition that, ‘hey, you’re doing the right thing for kids,’ and we need to continue to do the right thing and just build on it and make it even better.”
G.W. Trenholm will remain a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence for five years, and in that time, others schools from around the country can visit to learn from their example.