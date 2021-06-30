Funding needed for Waterloo 4th of July fireworks show

WATERLOO, Ala. — There will only be one fireworks show in The Shoals this weekend, but it will only continue if the organization hosting it can raise the funds.

The Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department is asking for the community’s help in raising funds for this year’s 4th of July show, as well as years to come.

The department said the price of fireworks have skyrocketed, preventing it from affording the size show it normally throws.

“We started out just a small group and this thing has grown every year and we don’t plan to stop it unless something comes up drastic for some unknown reason,” Fire Chief Ted Kavich said.

Kavich added that the show has been an annual event for ten years. So far the department has raised more than $4,200 and hopes to purchase more fireworks for the show; it will begin Sunday evening at nightfall.

Donations can be made at Farmers and Merchants Bank locations in Lauderdale County. Donations can also be made at the fire department’s fish fry this Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the fire station.