Funding for Remote Shoals doubles due to increased interest in the program

THE SHOALS, Ala. — The Remote Shoals program continues to attract workers from across the country in hopes that they permanently call The Shoals home, to diversify the local workforce.

Launched in June 2019, the program finished its first year with ten available spots. Eligible candidates receive up to $10,000 to make the move.

Now in year two, Mackenzie Cottles with the Shoals Economic Development Authority said there are now 50 spots due to increased demand.

“We renewed funding in June of 2020 for year two; we did 25 people,” Cottles said. “And then actually in January of this year, we went back to our board, explained to them that we’re running low on funding, but our application count was increasing dramatically, so they ended up doubling our funding.”

Remote Shoals participants, husband and wife Joe and Ana Kuykendall aren’t strangers to remote work and fell in love with the area after visiting in 2020.

“We were looking for a place with a lot of walkability, a fun history, that sort of thing, and it just worked for us,” Joe said.

After breakfast and walking the dog, a normal workday for the two is usually spent in their home’s parlor at their respective desks.

“I work mainly as a tech writer and so I work with other people on my team to make sure that our proposals and things are all ready to go,” Ana said.

Joe works as a project manager for a software team.

“We work a pretty standard 8 to 10 to 12-hour workday but the flexibility of being able to go to your own kitchen or head out to the backyard for a stretch for a minute, it makes a world of difference,” he said.

Joe and Ana said for any remote workers thinking it’s time for a transition, the Remote Shoals program is definitely worth it, to at least explore the options.

To learn more about the program, click here.