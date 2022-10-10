FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has received a special donation for one of its furriest officers.

On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office announced K9 Officer Sitka will receive a bullet and stab-resistant vest thanks to a charitable donation from an organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Sitka is the office’s newest four-legged deputy and is partnered with Deputy Taylor Weclowski. She joined the office in May and finished training with her partner in June.

The body armor will be custom fitted to Sitka and delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interested in K9s is a 501(c)(3) charity that works to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies across the United States.

To be eligible for the program, a K9 officer must be 20 months old and actively employed and certified by a law enforcement agency. K9s with expired vests are also eligible.

Since its inception in 2009, Vested Interest has proved over 4,789 vests to K9s in all 50 states.