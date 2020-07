FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Friday its K-9 unit died after a battle with cancer.

K-9 deputy Chill was first diagnosed with cancer last year, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Chill joined the sheriff’s office in 2012 and was responsible for the seizure of numerous pounds of illegal drugs, as well as helping catch violent criminals, the sheriff’s office said. He also made lots of school visits and was loved by students, they said.