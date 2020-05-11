Franklin County Schools sets 2020 commencement for late May

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – Franklin County Schools announced it will have its high school graduation ceremonies in just a few weeks.

The district posted a letter from the superintendent on facebook Sunday afternoon. It states that based on the amended safer at home order the five high schools will host commencement on Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m. at each school’s football field, excepting Belgreen High School.

If bad weather moves in, the ceremonies will be postponed until Friday night.

Six feet must be allowed between families and people are encouraged to wear masks.