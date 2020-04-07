Franklin County Schools makes changes to operations following Gov. Ivey’s stay-at-home order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — April 6 was originally thought to be the day that students would return to their classrooms—but COVID-19 continued to spread. Instead, students will finish out the school year at home.

In Franklin County, the school system is operating a little differently. According the Alabama Academic Continuity Plan, school systems have the option to give final grades based on the first three grading periods. Teachers will contact students individually who may need additional assignments to get their grades up—like those who may have fallen behind during the school year. Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton felt that this was the best option for the school system.

“Our teachers throughout the district and our administrators, they’ve been very creative,” said Hamilton. “Right now, we’re trying to just stay in contact with our students and reinforce the education that was learned throughout the year but right now we’re worried about the kids’ wellbeing and staying in contact with them.”

This plan is different from the online instruction plan that the system announced Thursday, but once Governor Kay Ivey issued the stay-at-home order, Hamilton said adjustments had to made.

“When the governor put the stay at home order in place we backed off of that completely and now we are only on the school grounds if it is essential,” Hamilton said.

It’s all part of the new normal to which school systems statewide have to adjust. Hamilton said any students or parents with questions should contact their school's administrators.