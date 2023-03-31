RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials with the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) say that they expect high winds, rain, and the possible threat of tornados in storms on Friday night.

Franklin County Deputy EMA Director Ron Coates told News 19 that they are encouraging their residents to plan ahead before the storms arrive.

In case of severe weather, people should make sure they have access to nonperishable food, bottled water, and multiple lines of communication.

He said that these storms appear to be similar to the storms that hit North Alabama on Friday, March 24.

“The ones that hit Friday night, Lauderdale County, people have been without power for a week,” Coates said. “Okay, what do I need to survive for a week without power, maybe water?”

Coates later said residents should plan to have a safe space in their homes. If there is no safe space available, then they should be prepared to find a local storm shelter.

“We have 32 in the county, some controlled by the cities and towns, the others by our volunteer fire departments,” Coates said.

Here is a full list of all 32 shelters available in Franklin County provide by the Franklin County EMA: