FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

Dennis James Hice, 45, is described as white, with green eyes and red hair. He is 5’6″ and around 230 pounds.

(photo: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office) (photo: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

He was last seen driving a 2010 Mazada 3 with the license plate 33A1PNU. Hice has medical conditions that ‘may impair his ability to think rationally.’

If you or anyone you may know has any information on his location, please contact FSCO at 256-332-8820 or your local authorities.