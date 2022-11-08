COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Republican Eric Balentine will be the next Colbert County Sheriff.

Balentine pulled a strong win against Incumbent Democrat Frank Williamson. With 97% of precincts reporting at 10 p.m. Balentine led Williamson with 9,249 votes to the incumbent’s 7,977 votes.

Balentine boasts 25 years of law enforcement experience in various positions. He said during the campaign that he has served as a K-9 handler, narcotics detective and most recently a shift supervisor.

During the campaign, Balentine pointed to his support of second amendment rights and his interest in shoring up school safety. He said he has developed a critical action plan for active shooter situations, which the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department would use for yearly drills at local schools.

Balentine’s win upsets Williamson, who has been sheriff since 2015.