FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department arrested a man on Saturday after they say he used a child as a human shield from officers during a domestic violence call.

Christopher Borquez is charged with domestic violence strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child, public Intoxication, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, and resisting arrest.

FPD said officers responded to Holiday Drive for a domestic violence call where a woman said she had got into a fight with her boyfriend and that he left with their child.

While officers were on the scene, Borquez returned home with the child and officers told him to get out of the vehicle. According to FPD, Borquez got of out the vehicle holding the child and told officers they would have to “shoot him” before using the child as a human shield between himself and the officer.

The officer was able to talk Borquez into letting the child go before the officer tried to lead him away from the child. At this point, Borquez grabbed the child again and repeated that the officer would have to “shoot him.”

Borquez resisted the officer’s attempt to handcuff him before backup officers arrived. After a brief struggle, officers were able to arrest Borquez.

He is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention on a $39,500 bond.