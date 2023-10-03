FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) arrested a man Monday after he allegedly assaulted his mother with a hammer before setting fire to the apartment they were in.

Malcolm Allen, 39, is charged with second-degree domestic violence and arson after an incident at an apartment complex on Darby Drive in Florence.

FPD said Allen assaulted his mother with a hammer. Once officers arrived, the victim was able to escape but Allen barricaded himself inside the apartment.

As officers attempted to speak with Allen, they saw smoke and flames inside the apartment. At this point, officers evacuated nearby apartments before pulling Allen through a window, according to a spokesperson within the department.

The Florence Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire, limiting most of the damage to Allen’s apartment.

FPD arrested Allen and took him to the Lauderdale County Detention Center where he is currently being held with no bail.