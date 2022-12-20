COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — North Alabama and the majority of the country are bracing for bitterly cold temperatures and wind to hit the area just before Christmas.

The cold temperatures are expected to arrive in the Tennessee Valley early Thursday evening, December 22, and stay through around Monday, December 26.

Colbert County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and the County Commission will open four large shelters across the county for residents to stay warm, if they need it.

Those locations are in Ford City, Leighton, Littleville and Cherokee.

Ford City Storm Shelter | 14439 County Line Road in Muscle Shoals

Leighton Storm Shelter | 8856 Main Street in Leighton

Littleville Storm Shelter | 1450 Jackson Highway in Russellville

Cherokee Storm Shelter | 1211 2nd Street in Cherokee

Room in the Inn – Shoals, located in Florence, will also open its doors for those who need shelter Thursday through Monday evenings. Those who need shelter will need to be at the pavilion on the corner of Dr. Hick Boulevard and Court Street, next to the Walgreens in Florence by 5 p.m. each night.

Those seeking shelter at Room in the Inn will need to have their ID with them, and if they don’t, there will be a Sheriff’s Deputy there to vet them before they can transport them to the churches, according to the Colbert County EMA.

Stay with The Weather Authority for the latest forecast and warnings. You can view the latest forecast here.