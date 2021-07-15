Foster parents needed in Lauderdale County, DHR to host orientation

FLORENCE, Ala. — There are, on average, 140 foster children living in Lauderdale County. Unfortunately, there are only about 40 foster families.

To help address that need, the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources is hosting an open orientation for foster family training classes on August 17 at 6 p.m.

The orientation will be held at Redeemer Church on Florence Boulevard. Attendees will learn more information on the fostering process like safety requirements and reunification.

“There’s a crisis here; we only have about 40 something homes right now and, again, we have 143 children in care, so we could use all the help that we can get,” Social worker Terra Smith said. “These children are in need; they need a home.”

Smith added DHR is also in need of foster homes for adults. Those homes serve individuals struggling with self-neglect, physical disabilities, and more.

For more information, visit dhr.alabama.gov or call (256) 765-4000.