RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Former Alabama state Senator Roger Bedford of Russellville has died at 67, House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels and former Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon confirmed.

According to AL.com, Sharon Wheeler, who was a long-time friend and volunteer in Bedford’s campaigns said he died at the DCH medical center in Tuscaloosa. She says Bedford had been at the medical center since September 29th, when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Bedford was first elected to represent State Senate District 6, which includes parts of Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Marion and Lawrence counties, in 1982. He served Alabama’s northwest district for 32 years before he lost a reelection bid to Republican Larry Stutts by 70 votes in 2014.

He was a lawyer and was seen as one of the state Senate’s most influential members when Democrats controlled the chamber. He served as chair of the Senate’s General Fund budget committee.

Bedford ran for state attorney general in 1990, but lost in the Democratic primary. Just six years later, he was the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in the race to succeed retiring Sen. Howell Heflin, but lost to Republican Jeff Sessions in the general election.

Wheeler told AL.com this was Bedford’s second battle with cancer, and he was still practicing law when he got sick.