Former St. Florian police officer involved in December shooting appeals to town council following termination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. FLORIAN, Ala. — On December 21 in the early morning hours, officer Zackery Tippett of the St. Florian Police Department was involved in a shooting that left one man injured.

Tippett was placed on paid administrative leave, however, he would not return to the police department.

Regarding the shooting, James Irby, Tippett’s attorney said, “Officer Tippett was pursuing a vehicle, low-speed pursuit, he had his lights on, he had his siren on, the vehicle had been observed driving very erratically.”

WHNT News 19 reached out to St. Florian Police Chief Jason Brewer and Mayor Matthew Connolly about the shooting and was told that no comment could be given until after Monday night’s town council meeting.

Tippett's attorney says the driver wouldn’t stop until Officer Tippett cornered him down a dead-end road. “When Officer Tippett got out to approach his car, he backed his car out and drove at Officer Tippett and Officer Tippett was unfortunately forced to draw his firearm and fired at the vehicle,” said Irby. Irby said the officer shot the driver twice. The driver was then taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office investigated the shooting—sending it to a grand jury. The grand jury “no-billed” the investigation clearing the officer of any wrongdoing.

According to Irby, when Tippett asked Chief Brewer when he could return to work following the investigation, the chief told him he was going to be fired. Irby says he was told that Tippett had performed, quote, “conduct unbecoming.” “They’ve not defined that for us, don’t know what that is, but I have 39 policies that he followed the letter that night,” said Irby.

Tippett plans to appeal his termination Monday night a regularly scheduled town council meeting. As of 10 p.m., the council was still in executive session.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video