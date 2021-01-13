Former Ramada Inn in Sheffield to be repurposed as apartment building

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — The former Ramada Inn location in Sheffield will soon see new life after Los Angeles-based development company Repvblik purchased it.

When renovations are completed, some Sheffield residents will call the building home—but before tenants can start living “the suite life,” there is a lot of work to be done.



The former hotel has served a number of purposes, most recently as a women’s group home but the building has remained vacant for years.

In 2021, the property has noticeably aged. Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley called it an eyesore but he’s excited for what’s to come.



“We’re looking forward to having it renovated,” Stanley said. “A large investment made into the property.”



The investment was $4.7 million. Repvblik closed on the purchase in late 2020. The project will create 120 one-bedroom workforce housing units. Mayor Stanley said it will be ideal for young professionals and students in the Shoals.



“They’re going to have work areas inside the hotel, common work areas with amenities and facilities for young professionals to use,” Stanley said.



Amenities will include a pool, gym, storage, and even daycare. There’s also its location at the highly traveled Hatch Boulevard-Jackson Highway intersection.



“It’ll be a nice place for people to live,” Stanley said. “It’s adjacent to the TVA walking trails and the Old Railroad Bridge which are nice amenities in the city of Sheffield. We’re looking forward to having a capital investment of a significant nature that’s going to restore the property and make it attractive and put it back into productive use.”

Renovations will begin soon, and tenants are expected to be able to move in in 2022.