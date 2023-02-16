LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One year after she pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child abuse, a former Florence woman has been sentenced to one year in prison.

Jenise and her husband Daniel Spurgeon were charged with numerous counts of child abuse, sexual abuse, rape, human trafficking, sexual torture and other crimes against children. According to court documents, the Spurgeons’ adoptive children experienced severe abuse over a long period of time.

Daniel Spurgeon pleaded guilty to two counts of child rape, one count of sexual torture and 11 counts of aggravated child abuse. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison with no chance of parole.

He had been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, 115 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 115 counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes, 122 counts of child abuse, four counts of first-degree sodomy, four counts of sexual torture, three counts of domestic violence by strangulation/suffocation, six counts of first-degree rape, 11 counts of first-degree human trafficking, and six counts of other sexual abuse-related charges.

Jenise Spurgeon had been charged with 100 counts of child abuse, 11 counts of first-degree human trafficking, 100 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 100 counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes, and one count of domestic violence strangulation/suffocation.

She entered her guilty plea during a virtual hearing in February 2022, as part of an agreement that she would serve just one year behind bars.

According to authorities, the couple is also facing similar charges in Florida, with more incidents involving foster children in the state, according to authorities.

The pair were foster parents approved by the Alabama Department of Human Resources in 2004 and were living in Florence until 2015 when they relocated to Florida.

It was there that an investigation began into the couple after law enforcement said three teens in their care were found intoxicated in a Cape Coral fast-food restaurant. The investigation uncovered accounts of molestation, physical abuse, and torture.

Attorney Tommy James represents seven of the victims in civil cases against the Spurgeons as well as DHR, with James saying that employees were negligent to reports of abuse.

Jenise Spurgeon is currently serving time in Florida. Her sentence there is scheduled to end in 2026. Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Gil Self sentenced her on Wednesday to 15 years, split to serve with only one year spent in prison.

That one year will run concurrently with her Florida sentence, meaning she will not serve any additional time after she is released in 2026.