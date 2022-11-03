LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A former Lauderdale County Corrections Officer is facing two drug charges after an internal investigation, according to court records.

25-year-old former Corrections Deputy Marcus Clay Haataja, II was arrested on Tuesday. He faces one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the deposition filed on November 2, an investigator with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says he was looking into Haataja, who at the time was working at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

That investigator said Haataja was “under the suspicion of promoting prison contraband.”

Marcus Haataja (Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

A search warrant was obtained for Haataja’s vehicle, where the investigator says an unspecified amount of methamphetamine and a glass pipe “with residue” was found.

Based on those findings, an arrest warrant was issued and the former officer was booked without incident, according to the report.