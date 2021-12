HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Wayne County man was sentenced to three years probation and a $5,000 fine in a federal charge of video voyeurism at the TVA facility in Colbert County.

56-year-old Lance Woods was charged back in October of 2020 with one count of voyeurism after a woman accused him of installing a motion-activated camera inside an air conditioning vent in the women’s bathroom in the Muscle Shoals facility.

The woman has also filed a federal suit against Woods.