Former astronaut Scott Kelly to speak at UNA next month

FLORENCE, Ala. – Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly will speak at the University of North Alabama in February.

Kelly will speak at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 in UNA’s Mane Room on Pine Street. The event is part of the university’s Distinguished Events Series.

Kelly retired from NASA in April 2016. He became an astronaut in 1996 and holds the record for the American who has spent the most time in space.

Kelly flew in space four times and may be best known for NASA’s Twins Study. The space agency conducted a year-long biomedical study of the health of Kelly and his identical twin brother Mark while Scott was in space and Mark was on Earth.

The UNA event is free and open to the public but registration is required.