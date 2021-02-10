Forest Hills Elementary students raise more than $20,000 for American Heart Association

FLORENCE, Ala. — Students at Forest Hills Elementary School in Florence were able to get a unique cardio workout Wednesday morning.

The school held its annual Glow Party, a reward given to the students for their fundraising efforts during the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge.

At the end of the challenge, the Glow Party celebrates everything the students learn about healthy living and the amount of money raised.

“The most we’ve ever raised was last year, and last year, according to our PE coaches, we raised about $10,000 and this year we have raised over $20,000, so we are very, very proud of our students,” Principal Laurie Fowler said.

Fowler credits the increased amount to a fundraising app the American Heart Association developed to limit person-to-person contact during the pandemic.