ROGERSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — It’s been more than seven years since the death of Connie Ridgeway, but her community has now launched a new charity in her memory.

In the heart of Rogersville at Heritage Park, community members are coming together to open a new food bank, and it’s being dedicated to Ridgeway, the woman who authorities say was killed by Casey White in 2015.

Mark White, the creator of the new Connie’s Cabinet food bank said it’s possible because of the support Ridgeway inspired.

“We have a very strong army when it comes to Connie Ridgeway, and a lot of people are interested or are already supporting this,” he said. “When me and my daughter were painting it yesterday, there were people who were dropping off food as we were here.”

Connie’s Cabinet is a brand-new self-serve food pantry. People are encouraged to drop off canned goods and other nonperishable items, which can then be picked up by families in need.

White is a friend of Connie Ridgeway’s family, and he said he saw first-hand how many people faced food insecurity in this area when he was a police officer. Now, they’re using Ridgeway memory to make a positive change.

“People are able to put groceries in,” he said. “They’re able to take groceries out. We want to feed people who have food insecurity. That’s important to me, to make sure people are taken care of, not just during the holiday season, but year-round.”

White says he wanted Connie’s Cabinet to be here for a number of different reasons. It’s right next to a grocery store, it’s well-lit, and it’s away from the main road. That makes it a perfect location for people to anonymously donate or collect food whenever they need it.

White said ultimately that he hopes to make more food pantries in the future around the Shoals area.