FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Bureau, also called Visit The Shoals, has started a new program called “Mavis’ Moovin’ and Groovin’ Bus Tours.’

Visit The Shoals President and CEO Rob Carnegie told News 19 that there are two different types of tours each week: a music tour, and a city tour.

The music tour will go to several landmarks from the Shoals Area’s musical history, including Muscle Shoals Sound and FAME Recording Studios.

“Our brand here in this area is music and music history, and so we wanted to be able to ensure that people saw that and it was sort of part of the brand,” Carnegie said.

Carnegie said the music tour will be guided by music-publisher Kevin Lamb. Their goal is to provide as much detail as possible about these historic locations.

“It’s unique in that you’re getting a lot of the Shoals music history that you might not hear if you’re just sort of going around the area,” Carnegie said.

The city tour will be led by Florence City Historian Billy Warren. This tour will go through more Florence-specific landmarks such as the Frank Lloyd Wright Rosenbaum House and Pope’s Tavern.

“Our goal is to broaden the experience and extend the stay of visitors that come into the area,” Carnegie said. “We haven’t had something like this, so I think that for visitors, being able to experience this will be a value add to their visit.”

The Florence city tour will be held every Tuesday and Thursday. The music tour will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays. All tours will begin at 9:00 a.m.

The music tour will cost $33, and the city tour will cost $37. To buy your tickets, you can go to to the Visit The Shoals website here.

