FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Florence revealed a new logo on Tuesday as part of a rebranding effort.

The logo which features a prominent “F!” has received harsh backlash from the community. A petition to get rid of the new logo and bring back the old design has now received more than 4,000 signatures. 2,220 of those in the first 24 hours.

City officials said the new logo is supposed to represent the people’s passion and love for the city, as well as a sense of amazement and pride.

One Florence resident called the new design “a waste of taxpayer money.” Others have said that they like the new design but would have preferred if it were created by someone local rather than by a company in Birmingham.

One Florence resident said, “It looks a little more modern and blends in with the school a little bit better too. It helps kind of capture a younger audience, I think.”

Officials clarified in a statement on Wednesday that the new design would not be replacing the old Florence seal for official business, but will instead be used on different projects around the city. It will be a part of a “family” of multi-purpose logos the city can use.