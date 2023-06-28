FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every kid has a dream – whether its to be president, win a national title, or maybe go to outer space.

But dreams can often fall through the cracks as we get older.

For the Sandlot Softball team, their dream is to get to compete on the national stage at the USSSA World Series.

The 10-year-old girls team has been playing together since last fall and recently, they got the opportunity to play at the tournament.

However, the expenses of traveling and hotels are holding them back from being able to go to the World Series.

Head coach Randy Owens has been raising funds for the team through Venmo and CashApp, as well as motivating his team to go out into the community with various initiatives to raise money.

“We’ve been doing everything. we’ve done a lasagna sale. we’ve done Walmart several times. we’ve done car washes. we stand in front of Foodland, Rick’s Produce,” Owens said, “You name it we’ve done it!”

They are currently just $3,000 short of their goal and need to have the money raised by July 8th in order to go and compete.

On Saturday, the girls will be collecting donations outside the Walmart on Cloverdale Road in Florence all afternoon.

If you would like to donate directly, here are the two applications they are accepting funds through.

Venmo: @Sandlot_2012

CashApp: $Theu5819