FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Florence woman was arrested on Monday following an indictment for a domestic violence incident in April 2021.

After the 2021 incident, Britteny Leeann Carroll, 34, had three children removed from her custody by the Department of Human Resources (DHR).

The children were being “forensically interviewed” when they told DHR about other incidents of abuse, according to Florence Police.

Carroll’s case went in front of the Lauderdale County grand jury and she was indicted.

According to arrest records, Carroll was charged with aggravated child abuse.

She was arrested on Feb. 20, 2023, and is currently being held at Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.