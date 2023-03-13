FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 23-year-old Florence woman has been indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury in connection to the death of her baby in 2021.

According to the Florence Police Department, Chaunquonecia Vasjhaud Smith was arrested on Sunday.

Florence Police Officers were notified that a baby had been delivered stillborn at the North Alabama Medical Center in January 2021. Hospital staff told police Smith had tested positive for THC.

The infant’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. Results later showed the baby tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Smith was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center where she is being held without bail due to a probation violation.