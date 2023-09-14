TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan says a 33-year-old woman was arrested after officers found meth and other drugs in the vehicle she was in at a hotel.

Brittany Boone Moody, 33, of Florence, was charged with trafficking illegal drugs (methamphetamine), second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, Chief Logan said the Tuscumbia Police Department (TPD) received a call about potential drug activity at a hotel on Highway 72 in Tuscumbia.

Officers conducting the call conducted a search of a vehicle that matched the description they were given. Logan said during the search, officers located methamphetamine and other drugs along with drug paraphernalia.

Moody was booked into the Colbert County Jail and her bond was set at $152,000.

The chief added that this arrest is not related to drug arrest made earlier in the week at another hotel in Tuscumbia. “The Tuscumbia Police Department appreciates the tips and information from concerned citizens to help us keep drugs off of our streets and out of our community,” Logan said.