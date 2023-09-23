LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says a Florence woman was arrested Friday on drug charges after officers found half a pound of Methamphetamine in a home.

In a post on social media, LCSO said agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force (LCDTF) arrested Rachel Nicole Johnson, Friday after executing a search warrant on a home on County Road 6.

According to the sheriff’s office said the warrant was obtained due to alleged drug dealing by someone living at the residence.

LCSO said that during the search LCDTF agents found over 200 grams, or half a pound, of meth along with fentanyl pills and pieces of drug paraphernalia.

LCSO said Johnson is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of A Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

According to the post, LCDTF was assisted by the Florence Police Department, LCSO and Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office