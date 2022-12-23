LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florence woman charged with capital murder in the death of her ex-husband over three years ago and her son, who’s charged with conspiracy to murder, pleaded guilty in court on Thursday.

Peggy Sue Hall, now 57, was charged with killing Randall Steve Bobo on September 18, 2019, after authorities found him shot to death inside his home on County Road 130.

Randall Coty Bobo, son of Randall Steve Bobo was arrested in 2019 for stealing his father’s vehicle. While he was in jail, authorities say he conspired with Hall to kill his father and his father’s wife. The wife, however, was able to escape to a nearby family member’s home.

According to authorities, there were other people inside the home when the shooting happened, including two of Bobo’s grandchildren.

At the time, District Attorney Chris Connolly said, “This is death penalty eligible.”

Hall was officially charged with capital murder and burglary in the first degree, which Connolly said means that she “entered a dwelling with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill somebody.”

“The one’s that you try and win, they don’t ever seem to end. Because there’s appeal, after appeal, after appeal. So there’s a lot to be said for finality,” said Connolly.

Now, Hall will spend the rest of her life in prison without parole.

Randall Coty Bobo was sentenced to 20 years in the plea agreement but did receive credit for time served since Sept. 2019.